As the first ever National Youth Conference taking place in Abuja ends today after three days’ insightful deliberation, participants have showered encomium on the minister of youth and sports development creating opportunity for them to voice views on national issues.

A cross-session of delegates who spoke to our reporters also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Conference.

A delegate from Ekiti State, Adeyemi Adeolu, said; “I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving this conference. I saw Professor Osinbajo for the first time yesterday, I have been watching him on television, I saw him live, just like winning a fortune. The Honourable Minister was everywhere, full of vigour and zeal.

“The Youth Conference is commendable; I love what I’m seeing. I just hope it continues and they should be doing it yearly so that youth problems can be solved, even if not all but a few.”

Another delegate who simply identified himself as Abdullahi Muhammed expressed delight, saying everything the Conference was organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“I’m happy to be here. Everything is fully organised and I think this is the first time I’m seeing youths coming together, brainstorming, saying things meaningfully, not in violence and the Minister gave us a listening ear.

“Some are action plans that he is ready to do, some are even in existence that I don’t even know about, like talking about Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), Nigeria Youth Online Assembly (NOYA), Work Experience Program (WEP). A whole lot of programs from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development I didn’t even know about but because I was privileged to be part of this conference, I’m now aware of them.

“I want to thank the Minister, he should not relent on his efforts and allow politicians to lure him into things he will not do, though he is a politician.

“The Minister of Youth has really tried, giving us accommodation, feeding and listening to our problems which are quite commendable,” Abdullahi stated.