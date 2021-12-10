The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has nominated the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, as its royal patron.

The letter to the effect was presented to the Ooni of Ife by the president of the congress, Blessing A. Akinlosotu, at his palace in Ile Ife, Osun State on Thursday.

Accepting the appointment, the Ooni of Ife said he was willing to serve in such a capacity, even as he assured the congress of his support and royal blessing.

The royal father also commended the leadership of the congress for the laudable projects and initiatives embarked upon for the development and empowerment of Nigerian youth.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Youth Congress said it would be partnering with the Royal African Foundation for strategic engagement for the empowerment and development of the Nigerian youth.

The Royal African Foundation is a platform of the His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, aimed at promoting the achievement and development outcomes among underserved populations.

The congress said the decoration and investiture of His Imperial Majesty would be announced at a later date.

Other officials of the congress present at the Ooni’s palace at the presentation included Comrade Gbenga Ogunsola, vice president southwest; Barr Maxwell Ezelagu, vice president Southeast; Dr Raymond Edoh, secretary general; Prince (Engr) Victor Alobari, publicity secretary; Engr. Kola Adenegan, director of works and housing and Engr Kpoje Chukwudi, deputy director of sports and social development, among others.