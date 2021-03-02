By ORJIME MOSES |

The National leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has met with chairman and other Commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) where issues of job racketeering were discussed.

There have been allegations of job racketeering at the commission with report suggesting that petitions have also been submitted against the current executive of the FCC led by its chairman Muheeba Dankaka.

Speaking during the meeting which took place at the commission’s headquarters, in Abuja, the national vice president of the NYCN, Ambassador Mukhtar Akoshile told newsmen that the issues leveled against the chairman of FCC were unfounded and baseless.

“There have been news about the commission and allegations about sale of jobs at federal agencies.

At the meeting with the chairman of the commission and 30 other commissioners, we were told that there are 7 out of 37 commissioners who are bent on removing the chairman.