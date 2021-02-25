By Tunde Oguntola

The national leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has hailed the ongoing reforms at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) aimed at halting all forms of job racketeering.

The council also said the issue of job racketeering leveled against the chairman of FCC Muheeba Dankaka was unfounded and baseless.

There have been allegations of racketeering at the commission with reports suggesting that petitions have also been submitted against the current executive of the FCC led by Dankaka.

Speaking after a meeting with the chairman and other commissioners of the FCC in Abuja, the national vice president of the NYCN, Ambassador Mukhtar Akoshile, employment by the commission follows due process.

Akoshile also implored President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow any government agencies to be in a vacuum to avert it from being hijacked.

He said, “There have been news about the commission and allegations about the sale of jobs at federal agencies. At the meeting with the chairman of the commission and 30 other commissioners, we were told that there are seven out of 37 commissioners who are bent on removing the chairman.

“They told us that the allegations leveled against the chairman cannot be substantiated and we also discovered that what has been happening before the new management came on board was a mess as the commission was in the hands of syndicates who have now been transferred out of Abuja and they are trying to fight back.

“We found out that the vacuum created before the appointment of the present leadership led to the illegalities unearthed now.

“What the new leadership is doing now is in the interest of Nigerian youth and we are resolute and in full support of the drive to terminate sale of appointment into government agencies.”

“If there was no vacuum, those who were not up to the level of commissioners would not have had the opportunity to use the commission’s letterheaded papers to write letters to MDAs.

“We are exonerating the current leadership of the FCC, under the leadership of its chairman, Muheeba Dankaka from any wrongdoing and appropriate all her innovative drive and anyone who has contrary views should come forward with their own,” he said.