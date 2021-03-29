By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has celebrated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his 69 birthday, calling on him to support Nigerian youths in realising their political ambitions.

The FCT chairman, NYCN, Comrade Ango Abdullahi, who also doubles as chairman of chairmen of the council, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, on Monday described Tinubu as a kingmaker who had produced several kings over the years.

Abdullahi also urged him to change direction by extending the same gesture to the youth constituency.

The youth leader said this could be done through mentoring and empowerment of young political aspirants to become Kings.

According to him also, Tinubu is apolitical and a master strategist, who has dominated Nigeria’s political space for over two decades.

”Tinubu’s formidable political network, propensity for deal-making and substantial personal wealth, give him a head start over many other contenders.

”Despite not holding any position in government since his second term as Lagos governor which ended in 2007, his influence at the national level of politics continues to grow,” Abdullahi said.

The youth chairman listed some of Tinubu’s notable achievements as governor to include improving the state’s waste management system, and better incentives for civil servants, including salary increments and a quality working environment.

According to him, the Asiwaju remains a hero in Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.

He further described Tinubu as an embodiment of democracy, a philanthropist, a mentor, and a garrison commander in the formation, actualisation, and sustainability of democracy.