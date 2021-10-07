National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Borno State chapter has sought to partner with the Borno State University (BOSU) on youth development in the state.

This was disclosed yesterday by the chairman of the council, Comrade Tanimu Tahir, during a courtesy call to the vice chancellor, Borno State University, Prof. Umar Kyari Sandabe at the university conference room.

Tahir said the council is the apex youth council in the country which was established in 1964 and was recognised by the constitution of Nigeria in 1990.

Tahir added that he was at BOSU with his delegation to recognize the contribution of BOSU in respect to her efforts in the area of youths development in the state and also in view of the giant strides exhibited by the vice chancellor of BOSU.

He said the council is requesting for partnership in youth development in Borno State and to contribute to the post-conflict solutions.