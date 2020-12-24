By Tunde Oguntola |

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has called on the youth to support security agencies in the country by providing them with useful information to aid the ongoing fight against the menace.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday in Abuja, signed by the vice president North Central, Amb Akoshile Mukhtar said that “the security agencies cannot work effectively without the cooperation of the citizens, of which the youth represent the largest demographic group.”

Speaking on the effects of COVID-19 and the second wave that is ravaging parts of the world, Akoshile noted that “the government of President Muhammadu Buhari had taken some proactive steps, including restriction of movement and others, which played a major role in containing the spread of the disease in Nigeria.”

He, however, called on the government not to treat the second wave with levity, “especially in the face of the discovery of a new strain of the virus in countries such as the United Kingdom.”

Akoshile described the year 2020 as “a major watershed in the history of the Youth Council, as the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development under the direction of President Buhari, midwife the harmonization of the Council’s legal status.”

The leadership of the NYCN also commended President Buhari “for his youth friendly disposition having approved and released funds for the takeoff of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), of which the NYCN was duly represented in the steering committee, while equally acceding to the genuine demands of the youth on police reforms, as presented by Youth Council president Sokubo Saraigbe Sokubo.”

While assuring that the Council will continue to follow up with relevant government agencies, he called on the youth to “imbibe the culture of dialogue to get their grievances addressed to avoid well intentioned moments from being hijacked as was the case with the End SARS protests, as the citizens are the major factors in the success of the police through intelligence.”