Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, has assured that any athlete who wins medals at the forthcoming National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin would be adequately compensated.

The state commissioner for youth and sports development, Charles Akpuenika, gave the assurance on Monday in Abakaliki, while addressing the athletes and officials before departing the state for Ilorin, Kwara state, venue of the competition.

Akpuenika urged the team to replicate the feat achieved at the zonal elimination held in Abakaliki in September where the state qualified for all the team events on parade in Ilorin.

“The governor had pledged to reward all medalists from the National Youth Games. I therefore want to implore you to go to Ilorin and conquer it.

“You should not underrate your opponents, rather strive to defeat them to bring laurels to the state.

“We will be satisfied with gold and silver medals, but will take bronze as unavoidable compensation,” he said.

He urged the athletes to obey camp rules and translate the techniques impacted on them by their officials on the field to victory.

“You should be disciplined, compete according to the rules of the games and exhibit true spirit of sportsmanship.

“The team officials should take proper care of the youngsters as anyone who has no business in Ilorin should not be there,” he said.

The commissioner wishes the team God’s protection during their trip to and from Ilorin and success at the games.

“We thank the state governor for massively motivating the athletes to excel at the games and pray that they reciprocate by winning medals for the state,” he said.

The Director of Sports in the State Sports Council, Emmanuel Utobo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the athletes have been fully trained to excel at the competition.

“The state contingent consists of 119 athletes and 33 officials, while they will be competing in several sporting events,” he said.

Miss Osinachi Ike, one of the athletes, also told NAN that the competition would afford her the opportunity of harnessing her potential.