The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has posited that the gold is in the child, implying that a child’s talent can be discovered, nurtured and made exceptional, over time through an environment that spurs consistency.

Buttressing his point, the minister took a retrospective look at Deborah Okereke who at age 16 won silver medal at the National Youth Games and is expected to come out in flying colours as she represents Bayelsa State in this year’s edition of the Games billed to commence on Thursday at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Another interesting star to watch out for is Isaac Okereke who represented Ogun State also at age 16, clinching a medal.

Presently, Isaac is now the African Junior champion in chess, winning it at the tournament in Ghana, earlier in the year.

Both players are representing Bayelsa and Ogun respectively in chess and it is believed that more talents will be discovered at this year’s youth games.