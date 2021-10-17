The Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Mallam Bola Mogaji has faulted the screening of athletes, ahead of the ongoing National Youth Games, at the University of Ilorin.

Speaking with newsmen at the venue of the Games yesterday, Mogaji urged the organisers to allow each Sports Federation to handle the screening of their athletes.

“The screening exercise was very bad. I saw some athletes that were allowed to participate, and it’s obvious that they are far above 15 years. It’s unbelievable.

“I would have advised that each Federation do their own screening, because they know their athletes better, and they have their data. Even the athletes know themselves too,” he said.

Mogaji gave example of the measures put in place in Kwara State Squash Association, in which they have data base for the players, which can be assessed anywhere and everywhere.

However, the Acting Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Alh Bode Durotoye has re-affirmed his earlier resolve that screening will continue till the end of the Games, and that any athletes adjudged to be above 15 will be removed, the coach and his or her state sanctioned.