The new president of the Nigeria Shooting Sports Federation (NSSF), Commodore Olatunji Bamidele Ayoade, has reinstated his commitment to the development of the game at the grassroots and make it an envy of all.

This is just as he disclosed that the board under his leadership has equally committed to infrastructural development through the construction of shooting ranges in the six geopolitical zones.

Addressing journalists at the ongoing 6th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Ilorin, Kwara State, NSSF boss said: “Grassroots development, generation of interest and participation is my topmost priority for Nigeria and beginning from this youth games.

“My target is to also ensure that Nigeria qualifies for the next Olympics in 2024 and count on media support to draw attention of the public for sponsorship.

“I will organise zonal championships startingfrom Kano State for the North-west and Rivers State for the South-south within the next two months.”

According to him, they believe that when that is done, they would be on the right track for development of the sports.

On the NYG, he said that from Shooting Sports, several budding talents have been Identified. “I can assure you that we have already discovered talents that can make Nigeria proud.

“Fifteen year olds are already shooting like professionals,” he added.

The president explained that Shooting Sports is a disciplined game that inculcates in youth discipline so it should be encouraged accordingly by all and sundry.