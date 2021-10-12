The opening ceremony of the 2021 National Youth Games will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 – 24 hours after the games were scheduled to officially kick start at the sports complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The director of grassroots sports development in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Bode Durotoye, confirmed the slight adjustment to the timeline of the 6th edition of the annual games on Monday, saying the opening ceremony initially scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, will now hold on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Games and sports directors’ forum have satisfied the University of Ilorin ready for the competition.

The members of the forum expressed delight at the arrangements in place for the games.

The Kebbi State’s director of sports development, Alhaji Ladan, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Wodi Braveman, also applauded the LOC for their quick intervention in settle the accommodation of athletes and officials when it was discovered that some hostels at the University of Ilorin were not available.

“We commend the LOC and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their quick thinking in making alternate accommodation arrangements for the athletes at the Kwara State Polytechnic when it was discovered that some students at the University of Ilorin were still in session,” the directors chorused.

The former chairman of the Kwara State Sports Council, Tunde Kazeem, and the sub-dean of student affairs at the University were also full of