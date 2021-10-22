The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it will adopt some measures that would be put in place to ensure adequate screening is carried out to admit athletes for the National Youth Games in the country following the soaring issues around age cheating in the games.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr. Sunday Dare, who disclosed this, expressed dismay over the current trend of age cheating at the National Youth Games meant for athletes under the age of 15, saying it will affect the growth of sports in the country.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development wants to declare that going forward we will ensure that we adopt more scientific means of identifying age cheat next time and mete out stiff penalties to the offending athletes and the state they represent,” Dare declared.

“I want to condemn and express my disappointment about a few of the problems around age cheating that continue to roar its head specifically even during this Games”.

The minister in a statement signed by the director of press and public relations, Mohammed Manga, revealed that the Ministry in addition, “Will consider the National Identity Management Card (NIMC) registration as a requirement, and others that will be rolled out later in our letters that will go out to the States and there will be need for all Athletes to have an NIMC registration before they can participate henceforth”.

“This document would be required, would be developed and we will work in conjunction with the Organization in charge, this measure is needed to avoid losing out on a possible potential medalist being screened out as over aged while they are not or vice versa”. Dare emphasized.