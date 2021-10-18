The defending champions Delta State are leaving no stones unturned as they seek to increase their medal haul to retain the National Youth Games (NYG) title.

Team Delta who had won every edition since inception of the Games has so far amassed a total of 48 medals comprising 30 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze to occupy top the medal table of the ongoing NYG at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

Team Edo is sitting comfortably in second spot on the medal table with 17 medals of nine gold, four silver and four bronze. Team FCT occupies third position with a total of 20 medals comprising seven gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.

Meanwhile, all attention at the Games have shifted to the track and field events as the chase for medals hots up. Team Edo looks good to garner enough medals to sustain their position on the medals table with some of their athletes qualifying for the semifinal of the women’s 100m athletics, while their male volleyball team also booked their place in the semifinals.

Relief came the way of Team Kano, when Dorcas Dauda, on Sunday evening clinched gold in women’s 42kg wrestling event.

Dorcas, at the University of Ilorin indoor sports hall, beat her opponent from Bayelsa, to win the first gold to be recorded by Team Kano at the Games.