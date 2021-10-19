Team Kaduna’s male and female volleyball beach teams humbled their counterparts from Delta to book a place in the final before humiliating FCT in the finals to win both male and female events’ gold medals of the 2021 National Youth Games (NYG).

The Kada girls displayed superiority to thrash their opponents from Delta in the semifinals 2-0, just as the male team repeated the same scoreline against their Delta’s foes also in the semifinals.

The el-Rufai boys and girls left no one in doubt in the final games as they wasted no time to thrash FCT 2-0 respectively both in the male and female finals to clinch the gold medals.

FCT and Delta States emerged 1st and 2nd runners up in both the male and female event of the 6th NYG respectively.

Speaking at the event, the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) President, Engineer Musa Nimrod, who is also the chairman of Kaduna Volleyball Association, said he was not surprised with the victory but would have been surprised if it turned out otherwise.

According to him, Kaduna and FCT is the home of beach volleyball and commended both teams for playing well.

He also commended Delta State for coming 2nd runners up in both the male and female event.