The Leader of the South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, (NYP), Hon. Omoleye Adedoyin, has applauded the emergence of Dr Azeezat Yishawu as Speaker of the youth parliament.

The message is contained in a statement signed by Adedoyin on Thursday, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP.

“On behalf of the Southwest Caucus of the Nigerian Youth Parliament, I congratulate Dr Azeezat Yishawu, member representing Lagos West Senatorial District on her emergence as Speaker of the 5th Section of Nigerian Youth Parliament,” Adedoyin said.

He noted that the events leading to her emergence have shown the readiness of the 5th Session to represent the interest of the entire Nigerian Youth and the commitment to same.

Speaking on composition of the current parliament, Omoleye stated that it represents a collection of spirited young males and females of good character and impeccable integrity with unparalleled interest in the affairs of the Nigerian youth.

He went further to solicit for synergy among all members of the 5th Parliament, saying cooperation was crucial to having a successful session.

“There is no better time for unity of purpose than now and in order for us to finish well, I call and beseech all members of the 5th Session to cooperate with the leadership of the Parliament. You will agree with me that legislation on issues affecting Nigerian Youth requires a predetermined synergy of efforts,” he said.