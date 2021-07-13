A pro-democracy organisation, Democracy and Public Interest Initiative, has called for the immediate prosecution of former minister of finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, over the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, exemption letter she presented Senate for screening.

Adeosun resigned as Finance Minister about three years ago following allegation that she did not observe the mandatory NYSC programme in the country.

But last week, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court, held that at the time of her graduation, the NYSC programme was a precondition to be appointed into political office.

The group in Abuja, through its legal officer, Abdullahi Ahmad Esq., faulted the judgement of the court.

He said, ‘’We have received, read and digested the judgement of the Federal High Court siting in Abuja per Taiwo J delivered on the 7th of June 2021.

‘’Whilst we concede that the issues raised at the trial of the matter under review were narrow and called the Honorable court to interpret various provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the National Youth Service Act.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

The group raised a number of issues which the court should have looked into which included how the former minster got the NYSC certificate she presented to the senate during screening.