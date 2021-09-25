The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), denied a fake report making the rounds on the social media to the effect that Corps Members travelling on “high risk roads” should alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay off the ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

Director, press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi in a statement yesterday, appealed to the general public to always clarify issues with the Scheme.

She said the quoted clause in the handbook is not embedded in the NYSC security tips pamphlet.

“Management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

“Management shall continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times,” she added.