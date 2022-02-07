Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked online reports that corps members face poor healthcare services and bear the cost of their treatment.

NYSC said the reports were not only a sweeping one, but a complete misrepresentation of facts.

Its deputy director of press and public relations, Emeka Mgbemena, said in a statement that the NYSC would never shirk its responsibility for the welfare of corps members.

He said, “It is pertinent to state that the scheme always feels empty and saddened whenever a corps member is lost or maimed. It is for that particular reason that the welfare of corps members remains topnotch and a cardinal policy thrust of the National Youth Service Corps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is apt to put on record that corps members get medical refunds for sums expended on health challenges. This scenario usually arises when the scheme has not been apprised of a corps member’s medical issue and he goes ahead to spend out of his pocket. As soon as the corps member applies and its verified, he gets paid.

“For the reinforcement of this policy and towards ensuring a more holistic and quicker medical intervention, all corps members have been enrolled under the nation’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The flag-off of this insurance scheme is slated for Friday, 11th February, 2022,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT