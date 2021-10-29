Director-general of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen Shuiabu Ibrahim, has explained reasons why the Corps adopted the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for corps members before being deployed to their places of primary assignment.

Ibrahim said the decision by the NYSC was taken in line with the federal government’s policy on COVID-19 vaccination which will make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination by civil servants a pre-requisite for granting entry to public offices from 1st December,2021.

He made this known at Kaima Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State during the low-key opening/swearing-in ceremony of 2021 Batch C, Stream 1 corps members deployed to Bayelsa State for their one-year national service.

The NYSC boss, who was represented by the state coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth Iyowuna, urged the 1450 corps members posted to Bayelsa to continue to comply with all the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

According to the NYSC boss, the federal government has announced plans to make a presentation of evidence of COVID- 19 vaccination by civil servants a pre-requisite for granting entry to public offices from 1st December,2021.

He, therefore, encouraged those who were yet to be vaccinated to do so as the rule could apply to corps members in places of primary assignments.