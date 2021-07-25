The director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday assured that the scheme would continue to offer healthcare and other services including environmental protection to Nigerians.

Ibrahim gave the assurance at the flag-off of the 2021 NYSC National Environmental Sanitation Exercise, tagged: ‘’Clean Environment/Good Hygiene: Panacea For Good Health and Long Life’’, at the Kogi International Market in Lokoja.

The director-general who was represented by the Kogi State coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Olayiwola Lasaki, noted that environmental sanitation had been recognised globally as one of the key requirements for prevention of diseases and their escalation to epidemic proportion.

Ibrahim stressed the need to step up the enlightenment of the general public especially the rural dwellers on the health risks of poor hygiene adding that there was a dare need to particular focus on the prevention of food contamination, water, and the entire environment.

‘’To achieve this, every member of the community will have to be mobilised for participation in the exercise, which will feature sensitisation, disease surveillance and report of outbreak.

‘’Indeed, the call to action will promote cooperation and reduce indifference and ignorance. We can no longer afford to be indifferent to anything that will be detrimental to public health and safety’’, he said.

He added that the nationwide medical outreaches recently conducted under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), showed that most of the ailments diagnosed were due to poor hygiene.