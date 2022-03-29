The director-general of the National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu lbrahim has charged corps members deployed to Ekiti State to make national unity and development their watchword.

He also advised the corps members to learn and acquire vocational skills to be self reliant and become employers of labour after their national service.

Ibrahim spoke during the swearing -in ceremony of the 2022 batch ‘A’ stream II corps members held at NYSC permanent orientation camp in Emure-Ise-Orun Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Addressing the 1793 corps members deployed to the state, NYSC DG who was represented by the coordinator in the state, Mrs Mary Chikezie said NYSC was established for the unity of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you are already aware, one of the major objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. This informed your deployment away from your states of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.”

ADVERTISEMENT