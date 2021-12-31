Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim has been decorated with the new rank of Major General.

The decoration was performed in Abuja yesterday by the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd).

At a reception organised for the director-general by his family and friends, he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed NYSC director-general which brought out the potential in him.

He also expressed appreciation to the defence minister as well as the chief of army staff for the elevation.

The tenure of Ibrahim as director-general of the 48th year old scheme has witnessed national recognition and tremendous achievements such as robust welfare package for corps members, increased capacity building for staff, expansion of the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, among others.

