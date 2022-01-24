Director General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu, has appealed to the federal government to modify the school curriculum and introduce entrepreneurship training whereby students would have been exposed to vocational studies before their deployment for national service.

Ibrahim made the call in Abuja yesterday, while speaking on a live programme, “Journalists’ Hangout.”

The DG promised that the NYSC would continue to utilise the potentials of corps members for national development through its ventures like; the NYSC bakery, NYSC water factory, NYSC farms, NYSC film, NYSC radio, among others.

He also appealed to the federal government to grant approval for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund for the benefit of Corps Members.

The bill on the proposed Trust Fund has passed the second reading at the House of Representatives, Abuja.

He said the “Trust Fund if actualised, would help to reinvigorate the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, as it would empower more Corps Members with start-up capitals for their business initiatives at the end of their service year.”

