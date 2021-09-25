The director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has called on all corps members in Ekiti State to help in sensitizing members of the host communities about COVID-19 preventive measures and the need to be vaccinated.

Ibrahim who spoke during the closing ceremony of 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course for the corps members deployed to Ekiti State advised them to make themselves available for COVID-19 vaccination and be security conscious wherever they found themselves in the course of and after their national service.

He reminded the corps members that the viral disease is still much around, urging them to always conform to the safety guidelines and protocols to halt its spread.

The NYSC DG who was represented by the state Coordinator Mrs. Mary Chikezie at the event held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ise-Orun/Emure Ekiti, Ekiti State applauded them for complying to the COVID-19 rules.

He said, “While commending you for complying with the COVID-19 prevention protocols during your stay in Camp, I wish to remind you that the virus is still around.

“You are, therefore, advised to continue to be on your guard everywhere you find yourselves. I also encourage you to present yourselves for the COVID-19 vaccination and if already taken, watch out for invitation for the second jab, where applicable.

“In addition, I charge you to help in sensitizing members of the host communities about preventive measures, including the need to accept the vaccines”.

While commending the corps members for demonstrating patriotic zeal and high level of discipline he said the entire nation looks up to them for their expected roles in advancing the unity and development of our fatherland.