By Stellamaries Amuwa |

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged Nigerians to use every opportunity given to them to serve humanity, as there would always be a reward at the end.

Ibrahim made this known during a book presentation in his honour, titled, “War, Society and Leadership” at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja. The book was presented by the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, department of History and War Studies.

He said,” I feel highly fulfilled and honoured and this will spur me to perform more. I urge Nigerians to serve humanity whenever the opportunity arises. There will always be a reward at the end. I will always be grateful to God for coming to NYSC but I want to assure you that I will continue to do my best because the essence of human existence is to touch lives by doing good because people are watching and hard work pays.”

According to him, it was a privilege and honor to receive such recognition from the department of History and War Studies.

Meanwhile, the NYSC director of Special Duties, Adiola Afolayan noted that the book was a product of painstaking academic researches to Ibrahim, which was a great honour not only to him but also the entire NYSC scheme.

“Such recognition would surely spur him and the rest of them to serve Nigeria with greater sense of loyalty, patriotism and dedication. Ibrahim has remained focused on actualising his vision for the scheme’s mandate through talentless pursuit of his policy.”