The director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has stressed the importance of cultural values in promoting unity in the country.

Ibrahim stated this at the closing ceremony of the NYSC cultural festival grand finale in Abuja late Thursday.

The annual event which kicked off last week had over 24 states who were selected after emerging winners at their respective zonal levels.

The DG who commended the corps members for demonstrating unity through their dance displays said in our diversity lies our strength.

He said the performance for the past three days is a symbol of Corps Members integration in their various places of assignments.

“Irrespective of our ethnic and cultural differences, we can build a united nation through our shared values through our oneness.”