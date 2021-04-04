ADVERTISEMENT

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has visited four corps members on admission at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) Kwara State, following their involvement in a road accident.

The accident occurred along Mokwa Road while the victims were on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course.

Ibrahim commiserated with the Corps members and prayed God to grant them speedy recovery. While commending them for their patriotic zeal as demonstrated in their prompt response to the clarion call, he assured them that management would continue to accord their welfare the deserved attention.

He thanked the management of the UITH for the timely and quality treatment given to the corps members.

The chairman, medical advisory committee of the hospital, who conducted the director-general round the wards, explained that the corps members were responding to treatment, adding that they would continue to receive the best care possible in the facility.

The director-general was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Ibrahim, and the NYSC Kwara State coordinator, Mrs Fransisca Olaleye.