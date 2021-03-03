By STELLAMARIES AMUWA, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has again been described as a formidable platform for the fostering of unity and development in Nigeria.

Nassarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, made this submission at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Batch A pre-mobilisation workshop in Nassarawa State yesterday.

Represented by the commissioner for youths and sports in the state, Othman Adams, Governor Sule stated that despite various economic challenges facing the Corps over the years, the scheme has shown remarkable resilience in the mode of its operations.

Governor Sule promised his administration’s continued support for the scheme even as he pledged an upgrade of the camp facilities as well as welfare of corps members posted to the state.

Earlier, the director-general, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim reaffirmed the commitment of the scheme to enhancing the credibility of the mobilisation process.

Ibrahim said, “We will continue to apply fool-proof measures to ensure that only qualified graduates are enlisted for national service. Let me therefore, restate our warning that unqualified persons attempting to present themselves for mobilisation will be apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, one of the participants Ifeanyi Nwanze noted that the NYSC director general, Shuaibu Ibrahim has always mapped out strategies for the success of the mobilisation exercise. “ With the present DG at the helm, the scheme will continue to be role model for other agencies in programme planning and implementation.”