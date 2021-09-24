National Youth Service Corps has partnered with National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to ensure safe and voluntary blood donations.

NYSC director general, Brigadier General Shuaibu lbrahim, who received the national coordinator of NBTS, Dr. Omale Joseph Amedu on a courtesy visit in his office yesterday, pledged to mobilise corps members to support the advocacy.

The DG said he had been interfacing with relevant departments on the issue, while assuring that most of corps members are very enlightened to the agency.

Earlier speaking, Amedu commended the DG for his efforts in facilitating the National Blood Service Commission bill in the National Assembly within nine months.