BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the role-playing by National Youth Service Corp(NYSC) has gone beyond unifying the country but also playing pivotal roles in national development.

Akeredolu who stated this when the new NYSC state coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani, was formally presented to him, restated the commitment of his administration to corps in the state.

The governor said NYSC remains a household name in the country, noting that it was high time youths were encouraged to take up leadership and responsibility roles in governance.

Akeredolu said, “I think the National Youth Service Corps is living up to expectations in these areas as more purposeful, driven and focused Nigerian graduates are cutting their teeth in various leadership positions.

“The experience the corps members have during orientation courses is a launching pad that is propelling them to greatness as the contents of the three weeks induction training is geared towards making them better leadership material.”

Earlier, the state coordinator, Ani, congratulated Akeredolu for the Swearing-in Ceremony of his second term and prayed that the state will continue to enjoy the peace it is known for.