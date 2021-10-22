National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) said it had begun investigation into the alleged kidnap of a prospective corps member, Iorliam Jennifer, on her way to the orientation camp in Kebbi State on Tuesday.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Benue State University graduate was on her way to the NYSC camp in Kebbi for the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 orientation course, when she was abducted by bandits alongside other passengers at Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State.

The news about her disappearance broke out late Wednesday even though she embarked on the journey earlier on Tuesday.

When contacted, the director, press and public relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said, “We are investigating.”

Meanwhile, a family member of the victim, Seember Iorliam, told LEADERSHIP that, “She was abducted on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at Tsafe local government area, Zamfara State, on her way to Kebbi State where she was posted for her NYSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She left on Tuesday but we got to know on Wednesday because throughout that night her number was not going.”

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that NYSC 2021 Batch C stream 1 orientation course commenced on Wednesday in all orientation camps nationwide.

NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who announced this in Abuja, said the registration commenced on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 while cut-off date for registration will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 with swearing-in ceremony taking place on Tuesday, October 25, 2021.

Also, briefing journalists on behalf of the director-general, director, press and public relations, Mrs Adeyemi, said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

According to her, “Prospective corps members and staff are aware of COVID-19 rules and safety protocols. In addition, every PCM and camp official would be tested at the camp gate and only those who test negative will gain access into the camp. NCDC officials are present in the 37 orientation camps.

“All camps have been fumigated and decontaminated in readiness to receive prospective corps members.

“There will be compulsory use of face masks, 2-meter social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions on safety protocols in all our camps; the hostel arrangement is in compliance with this. Staggered registration of PCMs in batches still undertaken to avoid overcrowding at registration points.

“Synergy with the NCDC is still on. This is to ensure the safety of all prospective corps members and staff including the general public,” he said.