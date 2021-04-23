ADVERTISEMENT

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has charged corps members to become leaders with a difference.

According to a statement from the director, press and public relations of the NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi (Mrs), Ibrahim made the call when he paid a visit to Villa Nova Estate, Apo-Dutse in Abuja, venue of a two-day leadership training organised for corps members by Lux Terra Network Advocacy group.

Addressing the corps members who took part in the training which was the third batch in a series, Brigadier General Ibrahim said ineffective leadership was the bane of any society, and urged the participants to take home, lessons learned and utilize same maximally for the benefit of the nation.

He noted that the next crop of leaders could emerge from among them, and therefore called on them to propagate the tenets of national unity and integration which he said were the two major strings that had held Nigeria firmly since the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914.

“You too have been destined to become leaders in different capacities. So, I implore you to become responsible citizens that can be trusted leaders,” he added.

He commended the organisers of the training for a job well done, and urged them to come up with a proposal on how to expand the programme to include all corps members serving in every part of the country for greater impact.

Earlier, Mrs. Inya Ode while welcoming the NYSC director general said the quest for a better Nigeria and the desire to promote citizenship, conflict prevention and nation building was why Lux Terra Leadership Foundation with the support from OSIWA, came up with the training.