The director-general of NYSC, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has hinted that a free compulsory COVID-19 test will be carried out on all 66,000 eligible graduate-participants in the orientation exercise for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year.

According to Ibrahim, the responsiveness of the scheme to prevailing national needs has been brought to light again NYSC’s role in the current battle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said driven by the high premium we place on the welfare of Corps members and our staff, NYSC took the proactive step of suspending the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course to avert the spread of the virus to our Orientation camps.

LEADERSHIP recalls that while the nation was on lockdown, the scheme remained very visible as they harnessed the talents of corps members for various interventions.

Ibrahim said, “The scheme is pursuing its mandate under the new normal imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, corps members have continued to carry out their responsibilities in their places of primary assignment and through community service.

They have also been participating in the execution of important national programmes. I am proud to report that they gave a good account of themselves as INEC ad hoc personnel during the recent governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.”