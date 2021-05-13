BY HENRY TYOHEMBA

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has unveiled the maiden edition of the Director-General’s Community Development Service (CDS) Award for outstanding performances in the sphere of staff and corps members in the Service.

NYSC director general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim who spoke at the formal launch and presentation of the maiden award in Abuja said it was to honour best individual CDS projects, groups, schedule officers and best CDS collaborators/stakeholders.

Ibrahim commended Corps Members for making enormous impact in communities all over the country, with their legacies further endearing the Scheme to all and sundry, saying that the engagement of Corps Members in CDS imbue in them patriotic spirit, good interpersonal relationship, leadership skills, team spirit, endurance, selflessness, love, charitable spirit, among others.

He noted that their efforts have not only helped to bridge the imbalance in rural-urban development, but also reawakened stakeholders’ consciousness regarding the needs of the rural dweller while adding that successive batches of Corps Members have served as foot soldiers in the implementation of different Community Development Service projects across the country.

“The idea of annual launch of CDS activities and the institution of awards will not only give additional impetus to this cardinal programme, but also spur both the Corps Members and the CDS Field Officers to greater performance”.

“I am confident that the philosophy of Community Development Service you have imbibed during the service year will be put into practice in the various leadership positions you may find yourselves.”

“While I heartily congratulate the award winners, it is my hope that this initiative will translate into greater results in the implementation of the Community Development Service”, the DG said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stated that though Corps Members’ activities on CDS projects are geared towards accelerating development, especially at the grassroots, there is the need to intensify material, financial and technical support to actualise timely completion of projects, such as civil works and fabrications initiated by Corps Members within a reasonable part of the service year.

“The usual fervour associated with CDS activities have continued to dwindle in recent years. Factors responsible for this include poor incentives for Corps Members who execute projects, lack of support from community leaders, inadequate financial and material resources and technical challenges”, the DG added.

The awardees include the overall best position; Oduma Fidelis Mbam AD/19C/2164, second best – Ibrahim Iyanu Lydia PL/19B/3818 and third best – Shittu Iyanuoluwa Moyinoluwa – BN/19A/0226.

In the Staff category are; best CDS Officer, Rita Alo, (Engine, Gender Vanguard and Charity CDS Group FCT), second best, Mrs Ezinne Olanma Uguru, (Engine, Drink IQ and Youth Empowered for Success (YES) CDS Groups (Lagos), while the third best went to Mrs Hebron Demsa, (Gender Vanguards and Charity CDS Groups from Adamawa State.

During the ceremony, the best group CDS award went to Gender Vanguard and Charity CDS Group – Adamawa, second best – Gender Vanguard and Charity CDS Group – Akwa Ibom and third best – Educating Nigerian Girls in New Enterprises (Engine) FCT. Similarly, in the collaborative partners’ category, UNICEF came first, followed by MIND THE GAP and third best – Sustainable Development Goals.