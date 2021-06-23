The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reminded employers of labour in the public and private sectors that it is mandatory to demand the certificate of national service or exemption certificate duly issued by the Corps before offering employment to any holder of Degree or Higher National Diploma.

Director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this yesterday in Abuja at a one-day Legal Aid Workshop on the theme, “Harnessing The Potentials Of The Corps Lawyers For Improved Legal Aid.”

He said this is in line with the provisions of Section 12, Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the NYSC Act, which among others states that “For the purpose of employment anywhere in the federation and before employment, it shall be the duty of every prospective employer to demand and obtain from any person who claims to have obtained his first degree.”

Director of Legal Services of the Corps, Barrister Tijanni Ahmed said the workshop was aimed at training the lawyers to acquire new knowledge in ICT to facilitate their service delivery.

He enjoined participants to take full advantage of the workshop to improve on their services.

The workshop, he said was organised for the NYSC Legal Officers and Corps Lawyers in furtherance of the efforts to harness the potentials of the corps lawyers for improved legal aid services to indigent members of the society and to harmonise the operations of the Corps Legal Aid Scheme (CLAS) in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Furthermore, this workshop will no doubt provide a veritable platform for the corps lawyers and the legal officers of the scheme to acquire new knowledge and skill in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aspects of the law to enhance their service delivery,” he said.