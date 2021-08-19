The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restated that it would not bow to pressure to compromise its mobilisation process.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, signed by the director, press and Public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Corps said anyone caught with fake certificates during registration would be prosecuted as enshrined in the NYSC Act.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this yesterday, when he hosted the Registrar/CEO of Health Records Officials Registration Board of Nigeria, Alhaji Babagana Mustapha who paid a courtesy visit to him in his office in Abuja.

He said NYSC would not relent to do the needful in line with the NYSC Act.

“I want to assure you that we will move our collaboration to the next level and will continue to post graduates of Health Information Management to medical facilities”, he said.

Speaking earlier, Mustapha who described the NYSC as one of the critical stakeholders of the Board expressed gratitude to Ibrahim for his support to the Board since assuming duty as the NYSC helmsman.

He commended the DG for preventing unqualified persons from being mobilised by the Scheme for service. .

He also expressed gratitude to the Corps in respect of having graduates of Health Information Management licensed before mobilisation for service in order to forestall quackery and posting of unqualified persons to health institutions.

“Considering the fact that Health Records Professionals are critical to any effort at healthcare delivery, therefore, if left in the hands of quacks, it will jeopardize the confidentiality of patients’ data and management of patients’ care in general.

“I am here to inform you sir, that since approval, our graduates are now gladly and wholeheartedly posted to hospitals and health centres which has helped in no small measure in combating quackery and exposing our graduates to the practical aspects of all they learnt while in school”, he added.