National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has threatened heavy sanctions against the schools or officials caught aiding and abetting the fraudulent mobilisation of corps members for national service.

NYSC director-general, Major-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning yesterday, at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop, in Abuja, with the theme: “Enhancing the Credibility of the Mobilisation Process through Effective Data Control.”

He said, “As you are all aware, data generated from the corps producing institutions are the raw material processed for the mobilization exercise.

“This record is supposed to be pure and undiluted, but for selfish motives of some players along the production chain, we have continued to encounter challenges.

“Let me, however, assure the public that we are not letting down our guard as we have continued to evolve and enhance control measures, including those that are technology-driven.”

These efforts require the buy-in of other relevant stakeholders, including Students Affairs Officers (SAOS).

“Since coming on board in 2019, we have been having meetings with Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) especially the student affairs officers so that our mobilisation process will not be compromised.

“We also introduced indemnity requiring the head of institutions to endorse whatever data are forwarded to the NYSC, so that; if there is any infraction, the Scheme can apply sanctions. That is what we have been doing. We have blacklisted institutions guilty of such infractions.”

In his address, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, attributed the modest achievements of the FCT administration to the cooperation and support of critical stakeholders, including the NYSC in various spheres of development such as education, health and community development service.