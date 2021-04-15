BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Death toll has risen to 19 in the gunmen’s attack of Nyuwar and Hemen communities in Balanga local government area of Gombe State in which houses were also razed.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP yesterday, one of the victims of the mayhem, Mr Dibi Simon Tsaga said four additional corpses had been recovered in Nyuwar bringing the death toll to 12, while that of Hemen is 7.

Mass grave had already been dug for those who lost their lives.

Tsanga further told LEADERSHIP that the youths are still combing the rocky terrain, with a view to recovering more corpses.

When asked about earlier beef up of security, he said the security agencies are still on ground to forestall another attack on the communities.

The state government had imposed 24 hours curfew on the area, while the state’s commissioner of police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita assured the residents of adequate security.

However, when LEADERSHIP visited the troubled area Tuesday, residents had fled to neighbouring communities.

Youths in their numbers were seen armed with weapons like axes, cutlasses, stings, cudgels, parading the communities and mounted roadblocks at the two major accessible roads leading to the communities.