Office of the Accountant-general of the Federation has commissioned a newly constructed Federal Pay Office (FPO) complex in Kano state.

The Federal Pay Office in Kano state is one of the three new offices constructed by the OAGF, according to a statement that was issued by its director of information, Henshaw Ogubike. The other two Federal Pay Offices are located in Enugu state and in Jos, Plateau state.

The commissioning was performed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.

Speaking before commissioning, the finance minister, represented by permanent secretary, special duties in her ministry, Aliyu Shinkafi said that the OAGF, under the current accountant-general of the federation, Ahmed Idris has witnessed tremendous transformation interms of infrastructure, professionalism and staff welfare.

Meanwhile, the OAGF and stakeholders in the management of government finances are seeking new ideas and strategies to advance public finance management reform initiatives of the federal government.

The aim is to address possible lapses, strengthening the policies and consolidating the gains of the reform initiatives.

At a five-day retreat held in Kano state, the OAGF engaged auditors, accountants and other stakeholders in in-depth discussions with the objective of fashioning out ways of reducing infractions in the system, inculcating the right attitude and entrenching accountability and transparency in managing public financial transactions.

She commended the treasury for the successes recorded in the implementation of the financial management reform initiatives and expressed the readiness of her ministry to always assist the treasury achieve its objective.

The minister advised staff of the Federal Pay Office, Kano State to make good use of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

In his remarks, the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje said Kano State was delighted that the project was executed in the State.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Finance, Shehu Na-Allah Kura, the governor expressed the readiness of the Kano State Government to always assist the Federal Government in implementing development-oriented programmes and policies.

Also, AGF Idris who was represented by Mr Sabo Mohammed, pointed out that the commissioning of the Federal Pay Office in Kano State was a significant achievement in the drive by the Treasury to provide comfortable accommodation for staff in the States.

He said the Federal Pay Offices are important components of the OAGF, adding that at present there are thirty-seven Federal Pay Offices in the country, with two located in Lagos State.