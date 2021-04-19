BY BODE GBADEBO

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has pledged to support the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in tracking oil and gas revenues that accrue to the Federal Government, to ensure appropriate remittances.

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, stated this on Monday when he received the leadership of NEITI on a visit to his office, led by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

Idris, while reacting to NEITI’s request for support to effect requisite reforms in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenues, assured that the Federal Treasury “will partner and give the necessary support to NEITI to achieve efficient monitoring of oil and gas revenue accruals to the government.”

He commended NEITI for the successes it has recorded so far, adding that the effort of the agency to entrench probity, transparency and accountability in the management of the country’s oil and gas revenues, was in line with the government’s financial management reforms initiatives.

A statement signed by the director, information, press and public relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, said the Accountant-General of the Federation also made a case for integration of NEITI as an institutional partner in the Federal Government’s strategic revenue growth initiative.

He noted that integrating the agency into the Federal Government’s strategic revenue growth initiative will be a big leap forward in government’s vision of improving revenue collection, mobilization and identifying additional sources of revenue.

Idris also pointed out that operating under obsolete laws has greatly hampered the activities of the agency and called for periodic review of NEITI Act and other laws that regulate the operations of the oil and gas sector to reflect current realities.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Secretary/CEO of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said athe agency was established to track revenues accruing to the government from oil and gas transactions, especially remittances of such revenues to ensure accountability.

Orji commended the Accountant-General of the Federation for the successes so far recorded in the government financial management reform initiatives and solicited support for the NEITI’s activities and challenges.