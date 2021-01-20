BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has announced resumption of academic activities for the 2019/2020 academic session.

A release made available to newsmen by the school Registrar, Mrs M. I. Omosule said final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and Year Four (4) students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come as residents on 7th February, 2021.

The university said all other students would attend their classes virtually, beginning from February 8, 2021 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The release also announced the school’s cancellation of the 2020/2021 academic session.

According to her, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols:

“Staff, Students and other members of the University Community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University”.

She noted that the approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of COVID-19 pandemic.