The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has closed down the institution following persistent protests by students over the death of a final year student of the institution.

The student, Adeyemi Omowumi Aishat, a 400 Level student of the Department of Foreign Languages died at the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital on Thursday after an illness.

Students of the institution however attributed the death to negligence on the part of workers of the health centre of the institution and therefore embarked on protest yesterday.

A release by the public relations officer of the institution, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that on Tuesday, 28th September 2021, the deceased reported to the Health Centre with signs and symptoms of a severe infection, adding that she was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out-patient.

“She reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died on Thursday 30th September, 2021”.

Olarewaju said the management understood the grief resulting from the untimely death within the community and sympathised with the parents, friends, colleagues and the entire students of the university.