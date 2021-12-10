Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to allow the detained proprietor of Hiton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Dr. Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, access to medical facilities of his choice pending the hearing and determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

Adedoyin is the founder of Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife where a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU student was found dead

During the proceedings yesterday, Adedoyin, the founder of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, through his counsel Mr Kunle Adegoke (SAN), informed the court that its order made on December 6, 2021 ordering IGP to appear in court on December 9 was duly served on the IGP as directed.

As a follow-up, the senior lawyer further said on December 8, he personally visited the Force Headquarters in Abuja and reminded the authorities of the coming up of the case on Thursday.

He however expressed surprise that the IGP was not in court and was not represented by any legal practitioner and urged the court to take the motion ex-parte already filed as the IGP has been put on notice as directed.

Adedoyin in the ex-parte motion, filed along with a fundamental human rights enforcement suit before the court, prayed to be admitted to bail pending the conclusion of investigation by the police or pending the determination of his fundamental human rights enforcement suit.

In the alternative, Adedoyin asked the court to grant him the permission to have access to quality medical facilities of his choice pending the conclusion of investigation by the Police and his possible arraignment.

In his brief ruling after listening to Adegoke lead counsel to Adedoyin, Justice Ekwo granted the request to the effect that police should allow the detainee to have access to medical facilities of his choice pending the hearing and determination of the fundamental human rights suit he filed before the court and adjourned the matter till January 21, 2021.

The court had on Monday declined to grant any of the prayers contained in the ex-parte motion filed and instead ordered Adedoyin to serve the ex-parte motion and other processes in the matter on the police boss and consequently adjourned the matter till December 9, 2021 for hearing.

Justice Ekwo fixed January 21 for hearing of the substantive fundamental human rights enforcement suit.