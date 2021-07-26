The Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over its developmental strides across the country.

The monarch who gave the commendation said the scheme is not only serving as a unifying factor but also helping in the development of rural communities in the country.

The traditional ruler spoke in his palace at the weekend during the courtesy call paid on him by Corps members and officials as part of activities to mark the NYSC National Environmental Day in the state.

Oba Alagbado said “this is a scheme that I will want to continue because of its impact on the development of Nigeria especially in the rural areas”.

The monarch applauded the NYSC Director General for his noble and notable initiatives ranging from the HIRD to this NYSC Environmental Sanitation Programme.

He particularly commended corps members serving in Ikere-Ekiti for their different developmental initiatives aimed at developing the ancient town and the local government at large

Some of the initiatives are the construction of Speed breakers, construction and renovation of public toilets, Health initiative programmes among others.

Responding, the NYSC Ekiti State Coordinator, Mrs. Mary Chikezie appreciated the Oba Alagbado for supporting the scheme as well as taking the corps members as his own children.