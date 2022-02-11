Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi has thrown his weight behind the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The monarch while receiving Governor Oyetola and his entourage who were on strategic engagement tour of the state said the people of Boripe local government have begun door-to-door campaign for the governor prior to his official visit to the palace, adding that no stone would be left unturned to ensure his reelection to office.

The monarchs who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers in the council said the visit of the governor had renewed the fervent prayers of the royal fathers in the council just as he urged the monarchs not to be distracted or relent in their moral and spiritual support for the governor.

Addressing the people at the palaces of the monarchs and venues of the programme where his admirers and supporters were already assembled, Governor Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people of the state, particularly leaders and members of his party, for their continued love and prayers.

He said their support has been the motivation and encouragement for him to continue to do great.

Oyetola, who lauded the traditional rulers and high chiefs whose warm reception since the beginning of his tour across the local government areas in the state has been unprecedented, said that their actions were indications of the level of his acceptance.

He called on the people of the state, particularly the party leaders and members, to remain steadfast and focused as the governorship primary approaches.

