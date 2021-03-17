By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Chief Friday Obaruyi has explained that his confirmation as the traditional leader of Iguobazuwa community by the Oba of Benin, Ewaure II, was to foster the Benin traditional values and custom in the community.

The new traditional head of Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo state, made the clarification in a statement that was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Benin.

It would be recall that there have been dispute over the traditional stool in the community which led to protest by some youths in the community a fortnight ago.

According to Obaruyi, there was no time that his title, “Okao of Iguobazuwa” was in conflict or contention with the title of the Odionwere.

He noted that the titled “Okao” was given to him by the respected Benin Monarch.

He alleged that the suspended Odionwere and others had abused all traditional rites and mismanaged the fortune of Iguobazuwa.

“On the 10th 0f October, 2019 we, the concern people of Iguobazuwa came to the palace of the Oba to report the case of abuse of traditional process and many other atrocities being committed by one Pa Sunday Omokao who was the second in command to the late Odionwere Pa Omorogbe Imeogbon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Oba having listened to both parties ruled that he (Omokao), had committed atrocities and that he stands suspended as the second in command.

“In fact, the man agreed before the Omo N’Oba that he had never taken the title of Odionwere.

“The Oba suspended him alongside three other elders. Thereafter, the Oba mandated me and other loyal elders that were not affected by the suspension to go and take charge.

“This is the remote and immediate cause of this problem until finally by December 2020; the Oba finally conferred my title as the Okao/traditional head of Iguobazuwa community,” he stated.