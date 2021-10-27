The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has banned one Roland Ogbebor, a former Omuada (chief servant) to his Royal Majesty for alleged impersonation of the palace and other “sacrilegious acts.”

His ban follows an alleged installation of Enogie, Ohen and Okao in the Benin kingdom after he was relieved of his position by His Royal Majesty in 2018.

He was said to have also been involved in land grabbing, extortion, intimidation, impersonation and fraud since he was suspended.

Reading a prepared statement in Benin on Tuesday to announce the formal banning of the Omuada on behalf of the Benin Monarch, Mr. Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, BTC, disclosed that the ban is “extended to his participation at all Oba Palace traditional establishments and functions, including spiritual groups, activities, festivals, shrines and, oguedion in Benin Kingdom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Irabor, since his suspension as the Omuada, Ogbebor has been acting “as a wolf in sheep clothing and confidence trickster”

Irabor, who was flanked by prominent Benin chiefs in solidarity at the briefing, noted that the formal Omuada was also involved in what he described as “abominable and sacrilegious” act of parading himself as the second in command to His Royal Majesty.