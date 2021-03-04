By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian star, Donatus Obadofin, alongside 43 other professional golfers will compete at the maiden Bayelsa State Governor’s Golf Cup Tournament teeing-off today in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The much-anticipated event which will take centre stage at the green course of the HSD Golf and Country Club is expected to climax on Sunday, March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obadofin, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the tournament, said he would be going out for the title even as he will be playing against top golfers from Zimbabwe, Ghana and Cameroon.

“Am very confident that I will come out with a very good result this time around at the tour. Nigerians should expect the best from me because I have been working hard with my teams for the tournament,” he said.

“They are strong contenders for the title but am hoping to get the right results. The tournament will also be a good test for me ahead of the Port Harcourt Open.”

The Edo State-born professional golfer commended prominent Nigerians who have supported him in his quest to make the nation proud.

“I want to thank everyone who has been supporting me ahead of this tournament, most especially, Daniel Mackson, Nasiru Dantata, Brig General, Salihu and Etonye Ritchie, I want them to know that I will make them proud,” Obadofin stated.