By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian golfer, Donatus Obadofin, has said that he would be aiming for the 21st Côte d’Ivoire Golf Open title billed for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The much-anticipated event would witness over 120 golfers from across Africa swing for the title at the prestigious President Golf Club Yamoussoukro from April 21 to 26, 2021.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the tournament, Obadofin stated that he would be going all out for the title even as he will be playing against top golfers from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Cameroon, among others, saying he is physically and mentally fit for the task.

“This time, I’m keeping it simple. I’m going to give in my best short and stick to my routine. I have been working on my mental fitness lately.

“I have done my home work with my team, my swing coach, Segun Obamuwe Emmanuel; mental coach, Col Edward Mark; playing coach, Sir Ikey Allagoa and gym instructor, Samson A. If I keep to my routine by God willing I will come out victorious,” he said.

The Edo State-born professional golfer commended prominent Nigerians who have supported him in his quest to make the nation proud.

“To those who have been helping me financially, Nasiru Dantata, General Danjuma Ibrahim Salihu and my sponsor, Daniel Iworiso Mackson, chairman and publisher first news, may God bless you all.”